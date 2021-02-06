MPs must be role models for other public representatives: Vice President Naidu

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Observing that the level of debate in Parliament and the image of the politicians in people's eyes are going down, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that MPs must be like role models for other public representatives.

"Members of Parliament must be like role models for other public representatives in conduct. Nowadays, the level of debates sometimes gets undermined and the impression of politicians, particularly public representatives, is going down in eyes of people," Naidu said at a virtual event after releasing the book titled "Parliamentary Messenger in Rajasthan" authored by KN Bhandari.

"While the role of an MP, as you know, is limited only to recommending the works, it is also equally important for the MP to follow up with the authorities concerned to ensure that there are no bottlenecks in the timely execution of the projects and their fruits reach the people," he added.

The book focuses on the health and education initiatives undertaken through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in Rajasthan from 2006 to 2018 on the recommendations of Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Naidu called upon the people's representatives and governments to ensure that the development reaches the people without any delay, dilution or diversion. He urged parliamentarians to use Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for 'Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna' to develop villages as model villages.



Noting that MPLAD Scheme aims at empowering people's representatives by enabling them to serve their constituents, Naidu said that since its inception in 1993, over 1,90,047,000 works have been completed and the scheme has helped in creating assets across the country.

"I have been informed that a sizeable amount of Rs.52,810 crores approximately been spent on MPLAD scheme since its inception in 1993. As a result, a total 19.47 crore works have been completed and the scheme has helped in creating assets across the country," he said.

Praising Dr Abhishek Singhvi for his work as a lawyer and a parliamentarian, Naidu mentioned his many contributions, including as the cChairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice many years ago.

"I must say that Dr Singhvi presents a good example of the unexceptionable and spotless use of MPLAD funds. Such examples show that the MPLAD initiatives of schemes and ideas behind it are good and desirable; only abusers and distorters have given it a bad name. The achievements given in this book are truly impressive, which deserve to be emulated."

Naidu said that the book ''Parliamentary Messenger in Rajasthan'' illustrates the power of doing public good through sound, targeted and efficient use of MPLAD funds and hoped that it will serve as a guide for all stakeholders involved in the developmental work under MPLADS. (ANI)

