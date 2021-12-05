MPs' suspension: Situation tense in Rajya Sabha, but Lok Sabha will function smoothly, says Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): As the two-day centennial celebration of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded on Sunday, its chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader, said that the situation is tense in Rajya Sabha because of the suspension of 12 MPs, but he assured that there will be business as usual in the lower house of Parliament.



Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "It is unfortunate that the 12 MPs have to sit out as others are participating in debate and discussion inside the House. We cannot raise the issue of suspension inside the Lok Sabha, but the Rajya Sabha will take up the issue."

He added, "Both Houses are functioning smoothly. Yes, there is friction over the suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, but that won't affect the functioning of the Lok Sabha."

Talking about the dignity and importance of PAC, the senior Congress leader said, "The purpose of this two-day meet was to strengthen the PAC and its importance; to discuss and come to a conclusion on the expenditure made by the government for the welfare of the public. Bolstering and strengthening the PAC is important because it will fix the accountability and responsibility within the government and will keep tight scrutiny on the unnecessary expenditure of public funds." (ANI)

