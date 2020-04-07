MP's total COVID-19 positive cases breach 250 mark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): As many as 63 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of infected cases to 256 in the state.

"63 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state today including 43 in Bhopal, 16 in Indore, 1 each in Betul, Vidisha and Ujjain and 1 more in another district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 256," said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Health Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh.

With an increase of 704 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4281, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 111 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly illness.

There are 3851 active cases in the country while 318 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

