Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He will take charge of the post from August 1.

The IMD which is responsible for climate and weather-related forecasts in the country announced today that the heat wave conditions will prevail over most of the parts of north India for the next five days. The IMD has announced it on Twitter.

According to the weather forecast agency, the heatwave conditions have intensified in Churu, Rajasthan with temperature touching 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (ANI)

