MSME Ministry denies any links with MSME Export Promotion Council

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Saturday clarified that it is not in any way linked to the MSME Export Promotion Council and has not authorised any appointment to any post related with this council.



"It is noticed that certain messages are being circulated in media and social media regarding the issuance of appointment letter to the post of 'Director' by MSME Export Promotion Council. It is also seen that this organization is using the name of Ministry of MSME," Ministry of MSME said in a release.

"It is hereby clarified that the Ministry of MSME, Government of India is not associated with the MSME Export Promotion Council in any way. Also, the ministry of MSME has not authorised any posting or appointment to any post related to this council. The public is informed and advised not to fall prey to such messages or such elements," it added. (ANI)

