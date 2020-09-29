MSP for Khariff crops to be announced on October 1: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the minimum support price (MSP) of the crops will be announced on October 1 and the list should be displayed at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) by October 5.

As per the official release, Reddy while speaking Spandana function said that the farmers should be informed in advance about procurement at RBKs and asked the officials to distribute coupons in advance.

The Chief Minister reviewed the procurement of agricultural produce and discussed on preparation, planning on the cultivation of rabi crops, and said all the crop procurement and purchase through RBKs should be done effectively.

Reddy directed the authorities to expedite the registrations of farmers on e-cropping platforms without missing any single farmer and told officials to complete e-cropping listings for every crop without any pending.

The Chief Minister said e-cropping will make it easier to pay the insurance premium for the crops and to provide them with a minimum remunerative price and compensation in case of crop loss.



He asserted that farmers should be given the highest priority and make sure that no farmer faces any losses, the release said.

It said that the multi-purpose facilities centre (MPFC) would be set up next to the RBKs by the next year, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,300 crore.

The facilities such as warehouses, drying platform, collection centers, cold storage, janata bazaars, cattle sheds, and aqua infra will be provided to the farmers. The collectors should identify the lands next to RBKs in the coming 15 days, the CM said/

Reddy also reviewed the working stature of Village Secretariats, and NREGA works across the State.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to visit village/ ward secretariats twice a week and the Joint Collectors should visit four times a week. District collectors and JCs should own the village Secretariat system as it directly connects to the people, he said and added that the performance of District Collectors and JCs will be measured based on their active role in the village secretariats.

He also directed the officials to work keeping a target to utilise Rs 10 crore material component in a week in every assembly constituency under NREGA scheme and instructed the authorities to take up the construction of village and ward secretariats, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, Milk cooling units, and Anganwadi Centres.

Upon successful completion of works, an additional Rs 5 crore worth works will be provided, Reddy said. (ANI)

