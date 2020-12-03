MSP will not be touched, Tomar assures farmer leaders

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday told the farmer representatives during their meeting here that the minimum support price (MSP) "will not be touched and no changes will be made to it", official sources said.

The minister made the remarks during the fourth round of talks of government with representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhavan here.

MSP has been a major concern of farmers during their protest in border areas of Delhi against three farm laws enacted by the government recently. The government has repeatedly said that MSP will continue.

The next round of talks is scheduled for December 5.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)