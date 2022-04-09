MSRTC worker found dead near bus depot in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): An employee of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was found dead near Parel Bus Depot here on Saturday, police said.

Dadar Police reached the spot immediately and sent the body for post-mortem. Police did not suspect any foul play as no injuries were found on the body. However, they are awaiting the post mortem report.

The deceased Mahesh Lal who hailed from Kolhapur district was working as a bus conductor in the MSRTC here, police said. He had come to Mumbai four days back to join the protest staged by transport workers here, outside the residence of Sharad Pawar on Saturday.



Police registered a case of accidental death and further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have arrested as many as 105 people in connection with the protest outside the house of Sharad Pawar, the seniormost leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, after hundred of workers of MSRTC tried to enter Sharad Pawar's residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

The protest comes a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume duty by April 22.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

