MT New Diamond is stable, safe 95 kms from Sri Lanka coast: Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Sri Lankan vessel MT New Diamond which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, was stable and safe 95 kilometres from Sri Lanka coast, Indian Navy said.

A joint team of Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy and Salvor diving team completed underwater inspection.

Salvors undertook deballasting and blanking of the underwater non-return valve, said Indian Navy.



Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier was carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)





