MT New Diamond stable and safe: Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Indian Navy on Saturday said that Sri Lanka's MT New Diamond that caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, was stable and safe.

According to the Indian Navy, five member of INS Sahyadri team embarked to assess salvage operations.

"Sri Lanka's MT New Diamond stable & safe. 5 member INS Sahyadri team embarked today to assess salvage ops. Salvor's marine chemist and naval architect teams undertaking salvage and deballasting. Sri Lanka Navy, Indian Navy and Salvors diving teams to inspect underwater hull," said Indian Navy.



The Indian Coast Guard had been engaged in fire-fighting" and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond since September 3.



Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier was carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)

