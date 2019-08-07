MTNL building fire: Two suspended for failing to meet fire safety standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): MTNL has suspended two officers for failing to maintain the standard of fire fighting system of the company's building at Bandra West in which a fire broke out on July 22.

Senior manager S D Pandit Rao and Deputy Manager R B Yadav were suspended from their position after an FIR was lodged against their name by the Mumbai fire brigade for the deficiencies found in fire safety measures in the MTNL building.

It has come to light that last year too, there had been a minor fire in the MTNL building, following which the fire fighting system was updated, but later on due to lack of maintaining their working condition, the system was not in proper order on July 22.

In another fire incident, which occurred at Navrang building in Abdul Rehman Street on August 3, the police have been asked to bring in forensic experts to investigate the causes behind the fire.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained on the basis of the forensic report filed after the investigation is carried out by an official. (ANI)

