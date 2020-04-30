Much of we see is propaganda: MEA on reported discord between India and Gulf countries

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday refuted the reports of discord between India and the Gulf countries after a sudden spike was seen in a number of fake Twitter handles of Arabic royalties emerged tweeting anti-India material.

"Much of we see is propaganda. The real picture is different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are in touch with the leaders. During these discussions, requests were made by the countries for sending teams and medicines. There is also request to send doctors," the MEA reacted on reported discord between India and the Gulf countries.

"Misuse of social media should not be given credence," the Ministry added.

According to reports, it emerged weeks ago that a Twitter handle @ pak_fauj had changed its name to Omani Royalty and tweeted anti-India propaganda. The Omani Princess issued a statement later clarifying someone is impersonating her.

"Princess of Oman has given clarification that her Twitter handle was impersonated. We see a design to create discord in India and also in our relations with the Gulf countries. Our missions have appealed to these nations to not fall for such malicious propaganda," sources told ANI.

"Our missions are in touch with the host governments. There is an ongoing discussion on the welfare of Indian workers. We have seen such reports. This is a dynamic situation and will continue to engage," they said.

The fake tweet had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread misinformation. The account has now been suspended.

"I just spelt out that they value relations with India. They value the role diaspora has played. As far as the Government of Oman goes, they provided free testing and food to Indians. Oman also assured extension of visas," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava while commenting on relations with Oman and reports of layoffs.

Srivastava further said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts from Russia, USA, Estonia, Czech Republic (in Europe); Afghanistan (Asia); Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Palestine, Lebanon (West Asia); Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda, Mali (Africa); Brazil, Panama, Peru, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Columbia, Jamaica and Uruguay (Latin America).

Jaishankar in his conversations with them highlighted the need for global cooperation to fight the corona pandemic. He also thanked his counterparts primarily in the Gulf countries for taking care of the Indian diaspora during the pandemic, the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to nine West Asian leaders on COVID-19. These include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt. He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

