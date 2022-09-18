Much to learn from experience than medical books: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday attended the first convocation-2022 of the first batch of MBBS 2016-17 of Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre and said that there is so much to learn from experience as compared to medical books.

"There is much to learn from experience than the medical books. Apart from the creator, it is doctors who have the healing power and it is important for them to have human values", said Chief Minister Bommai.

He further motivated the students and said anything which they will see for the first time will remain in their memory forever and the students must know about their future after they have completed five years of studies.

"Once a student is always a student and getting a degree or certificate does not mean that everything is over. We will study the syllabus in colleges but we will learn many things in life through examinations," he added.

The CM said as doctors, the students must have compassion as many poor patients will come to them for treatment. They must mingle with them and treat the ailments and then only the knowledge will remain with them always.



He further stressed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the country overcame danger due to bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a time when the whole world opined that it will not be an easy task India with its 130 crores plus population faced the pandemic. It was doctors who saved the lives of lakhs of people by risking their lives.

"We manufactured vaccines and administered them to over 200 crore people. In this noble cause, the MBBS students too served and saved the nation," he noted.

CM Bommai said during the difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Muniraju of Akash Hospital came forward to offer 100 per cent beds to treat patients.

"The credit of offering facilities to those who returned from the foreign countries goes to him. The purpose and philosophy of Mr Muriraju was of very high level and because of this the students of this institution will achieve success," said CM Bommai.



Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science Vice-Chancellor MK Ramesh, AIMS Chairman Muniraju, Pushpa Muniraju, Dr Shivaprakash and others were present. (ANI)

