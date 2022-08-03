Mud football tournament organised in Kerala to spread anti-drug message

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Malappuram organized a mud football tournament to promote anti-drug messages among tribal groups.



Eight teams representing different colonies participated in the competition. Rupas Nedunkayam won the tournament.

The competition was held in a specially prepared field by Chaliyar Panchayat.

Projects are underway under the JSS to eliminate the use of alcohol and drugs in tribal colonies. Those who performed well in the teams participating in the competition will be provided further training in football. (ANI)

