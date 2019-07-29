Mehbooba Mufti (file pic)
Mehbooba Mufti (file pic)

Mufti calls for all-party meeting over deployment of additional forces in J-K

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for an all-party meeting this week in light of the recent developments that have "caused panic" in Jammu and Kashmir.
The request for a meeting comes in the backdrop of the Centre's decision to deploy additional forces in the Valley.
"In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I have requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all-party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one," Mufti tweeted.
In response to this, National Conference (NC) MP Farooq Abdullah said he was "positive" about the idea of calling a meeting.
"I am positive about this, I will call an all-party meeting this week," he told ANI.
However, his son and NC leader Omar Abdullah said it was important to understand from the Centre about their intentions for the state, before convening an all-party meeting.
"Before calling senior leaders from other parties in J&K to discuss the current situation it's important to try to understand from the Central Govt about their intentions for the state & also how they see the situation at the moment. This is what @JKNC_ is focused on," he tweeted.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week ordered the deployment of an additional 100 coys of CAPF to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."
Out of the 100 coys, 50 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and ten each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Mufti had on Saturday said the Centre's decision to deploy additional 100 coys of CAPFs in Jammu and Kashmir created "fear psychosis" among people. (ANI)

