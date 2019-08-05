Mufti recalls Vajpayee, says 'feeling his absence the most'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In the view of prevailing tensed situation in the state, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday recalls former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for empathizing with Kashmir and said today she is 'feeling his absence the most'.

"Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most," PDP chief tweeted.

This comes hours after the government announced the imposition of Section 144, which restricts the movement of more than four people in Jammu and Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the state government suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Reacting to these developments, she said: "Those who accused us of rumor-mongering realise that our fears weren't misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended and section 144 enforced isn't normal by any standard."

She further said those who are "celebrating the situation here are ignorant about the far-reaching consequences of any unilateral action that'll be taken by the Centre."

In her earlier tweets, the PDP chief over the alleged house arrest of the leaders said that the voices of people who fought for peace are being muzzled.

"How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J-K," former chief minister of the state Mufti tweeted.



She said Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. "The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she further wrote.

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage.

Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state. (ANI)