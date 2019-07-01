Sanjay Raut labasted Mufti's tweet for blaming India's new jersey behind their defeat in world cup match against England (Photo/ANI)
'Mufti should be sent to mental asylum for criticising Indian cricket team jersey'

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:45 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday lashed out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying she should be sent to a mental asylum for blaming the Indian cricket team's jersey for their defeat in the World Cup match against England.
"Why did Pakistan lose even after wearing their green jersey? Mehbooba Mufti should be sent to a mental asylum for drawing such conclusion" Raut told ANI.
On Sunday, Mufti had said India's new jersey was the reason behind the team conceding a 31-run defeat to hosts England.
"Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019" Mufti tweeted.
The comment drew sharp criticism from politicos, who said Mufti was creating an unnecessary controversy.
"An unnecessary controversy has been created around the orange cricket jersey. Orange is also a part of our culture and one of the colours in our national flag. I am sure that India will bring back the world cup" said Congress MP Praful Patel.
"It is astounding that a former chief minister and senior political leader is looking at the victory or defeat of the Indian team based on the colour of their jerseys. Why politicize the colour orange which is part of our national flag?" BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli added.
Another BJP leader, Ramchander Rao, termed Mufti's comment "foolish and divisive in nature."
"Mehbooba Mufti's comment that India lost the World Cup match against England is a foolish remark. It reflects her communal tone and hatred towards the country and its culture. Saffron, though it is not a religious symbol, is linked with India's culture. Mufti is behaving like a secessionist leader by linking India's jersey colour with a defeat," he said.
The orange jersey controversy began four days ago when the Indian cricket team unveiled their purple and orange jersey. Many people lambasted the new jersey in bizarre tweets, stating the jersey is 'unlucky' for team India. (ANI)

iocl