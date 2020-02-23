Mughal Gardens will remain closed on Feb 24, 25

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for the general public on February 24 and February 25.

The Gardens will reopen on February 26 at 11 am.

This year the Mughal Gardens were opened for the general public between February 5 and March 8. The Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan are opened for visitors each year around this time. (ANI)

