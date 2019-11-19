Mughals Planned To 'Destroy' Tripura's Culture: CM Biplab Deb

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that Mughals planned to destroy the cultural wonders of the state by "bombing" its arts and architectures.

"Tripura has enough wonders which are still unknown to people as the Mughals intended to destroy the culture of Tripura by bombing the arts and architectures of the state," said Deb while addressing the Sharad Samman 2019 organised at Dhaleswar, Agartala.

He asked people to use social media platforms to promote the beauty and cultural heritage of the state.

Deb stated that if everyone starts to post at least 5 photographs of tourist attractions in the state, then the state of Tripura will be immensely popular all over the world.

"The goddess of Matabari is so divine that even the tortoise walks up all the way to the temple before leaving its last breath. All these wonders deserve to get shared on social media, as many people don't know about the wonders of Tripura," he said.

"Tripura has beautiful locations like Shaktipeeth and Unakoti, which have a huge historical significance and raw natural beauty, among others. That is why we have already started a photo and video competition to promote tourism," he added.

He also greeted the public for cooperating in the development of the state, stating that the mentality of the people has also changed for the better.

"People are more socially sound, more entrepreneurs are coming up in the state, and the villages are getting more empowered along with the cities." He said.

Emphasizing on positivity, he said that only through this development, the growth of the state economy is possible.

Deb urged everyone to come forward to contribute to the welfare of society and the nation. (ANI)

