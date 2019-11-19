Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo)

Mughals Planned To 'Destroy' Tripura's Culture: CM Biplab Deb

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:22 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that Mughals planned to destroy the cultural wonders of the state by "bombing" its arts and architectures.
"Tripura has enough wonders which are still unknown to people as the Mughals intended to destroy the culture of Tripura by bombing the arts and architectures of the state," said Deb while addressing the Sharad Samman 2019 organised at Dhaleswar, Agartala.
He asked people to use social media platforms to promote the beauty and cultural heritage of the state.
Deb stated that if everyone starts to post at least 5 photographs of tourist attractions in the state, then the state of Tripura will be immensely popular all over the world.
"The goddess of Matabari is so divine that even the tortoise walks up all the way to the temple before leaving its last breath. All these wonders deserve to get shared on social media, as many people don't know about the wonders of Tripura," he said.
"Tripura has beautiful locations like Shaktipeeth and Unakoti, which have a huge historical significance and raw natural beauty, among others. That is why we have already started a photo and video competition to promote tourism," he added.
He also greeted the public for cooperating in the development of the state, stating that the mentality of the people has also changed for the better.
"People are more socially sound, more entrepreneurs are coming up in the state, and the villages are getting more empowered along with the cities." He said.
Emphasizing on positivity, he said that only through this development, the growth of the state economy is possible.
Deb urged everyone to come forward to contribute to the welfare of society and the nation. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:03 IST

Cong-NCP leaders to meet in Delhi to give final shape to Common...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The leaders of Congress and NCP are slated to meet in Delhi in a "day or two" to give final shape to the Common Minimum Program (CMP) of both the parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:52 IST

Andhra Govt enhances financial assistance to Christian pilgrims

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday enhanced the financial assistance to Christian pilgrims who plan on visiting Jerusalem and other Biblical places.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:44 IST

MHA: 765 persons arrested for stone pelting, law and order...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday stated that since August 5 to November 15 earlier this year, as many as 765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting and disruption of law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:32 IST

J-K: ED attaches properties of 2 Hizbul commanders in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated the immovable properties of two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders in Liver Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:29 IST

No bidders for auction of gangster Iqbal Mirchi's properties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Properties of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi could not be auctioned by the office of competent authority on Tuesday as no bidders showed interest due to high market prices.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:28 IST

Appointment of professor as per regulations, BHU VC urges...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar on Tuesday met the students who have been protesting against the appointment of Prof Feroz Khan in Sanskrit Department, and appealed they end the protest.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:26 IST

Ready to form govt with SP, want Akhilesh Yadav as CM: Shivpal Yadav

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Shiv Pal Yadav, who formed his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) by breaking away from the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced he is ready to join hands with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the next Uttar Pradesh elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:24 IST

Allegations convey AIMIM has become formidable force in WB:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister over her 'extremism' remark and said that the allegations were sending a message that his party had become a formidable force in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:19 IST

Sonia Gandhi discusses Maharashtra political situation with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met party leaders including Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge at her residence here on Tuesday to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:17 IST

Fire breaks out at District Commandant Home Guard Office in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in the District Commandant Home Guard Office in Surajpur area of Noida on Monday, said Senior Superintendent of Police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:11 IST

RBI files affidavit in Bombay HC on pleas challenging withdrawal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday filed a detailed affidavit in the Bombay High Court on a batch of petitions filed by the depositors of the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) challenging the limit imposed by it on the withdrawal of money.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:10 IST

China has 'occupied 50-60 km' of Indian territory, says BJP MP

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): BJP member Tapir Gao said on Tuesday that China had "occupied 50-60 kilometres" of Indian territory and warned if there will be a Doklam-like standoff with the neighbouring country, it will be in Arunachal Pradesh.

Read More
iocl