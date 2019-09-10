A view of the procession taken out in Hyderabad to mark Muharram on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
A view of the procession taken out in Hyderabad to mark Muharram on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Muharram observed in Hyderabad, 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession taken out

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:19 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Hundreds of Muslims participated in 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession which was taken out to observe 'Muharram' here on Tuesday.
Asgar Ali, a Shia Muslim, speaking to ANI said: "This is the tenth day of Muharram. So we are commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his seventy-two companions at Karbala. This entire procession is to mourn the death and we recite the Noha."
Syed Azam Ali Khan, who belongs to Hussaini Kothi, said: "Bibi Ka Alam procession starts from Bibi Bazar crossroad and ends at Chaderghat. The government is supportive and arrangements are good. The Police Department has made arrangement for the security."
Muharram is the name of the first month of the Islamic calendar. Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, is the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. (ANI)

