Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani join nation in fight against COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark India's resilience to fight against COVID-19.

Ambanis lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence -- Antilia -- after switching off lights in their house for 9 minutes at 9 PM.

The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

