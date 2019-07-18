Mukesh Kumar Meena appointed Secretary to Andhra Governor

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Mukesh Kumar Meena as the Secretary to the state's Governor.

A 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Meena was serving as the Secretary to the government (Tribal Welfare Department).

He will take charge with immediate effect, said a government order.

Earlier this week, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Biswabushan Harichandan as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Harichandan, who is replacing E.S.L. Narasimhan, is likely to assume office on July 24.

A Jana Sangh leader, Harichandan earlier served as the president of BJP's Odisha unit. He had also served as Law Minister in the state.

Meanwhile, Narasimhan was appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh in December 2009 and Telangana was added to his responsibilities in June 2014 when the new state was formed.

A former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director, Narasimhan is the only UPA-appointed governor to have survived in the Narendra Modi-led NDA regime. Between 2007 and 2009, he was Governor of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)