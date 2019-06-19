Mukherjee Nagar incident : Delhi Police submits report to MHA

New Delhi (India), Jun 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in connection with the incident at Mukherjee Nagar where an autorickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by police personnel following an altercation.

The MHA had sought a report from Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday after a purported video showing the police personnel thrashing the auto driver on Sunday went viral on social media.

Two assistant sub-inspectors and a constable were suspended for misconduct by the police following a preliminary investigation into the case.

The incident took place after an altercation erupted over an accident.

The autorickshaw driver had allegedly attacked and injured one of the police personnel with a 'kirpan'.

The police personnel overpowered the driver and took him to the police station. At the police station, excesses were allegedly committed on the driver, according to a police official. (ANI)

