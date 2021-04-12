Mukhtar Ansari to appear in Punjab's Mohali and UP's Lucknow court virtually today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): BSP leader and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will be presented at Punjab's Mohali court and Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday in connection with two cases.

Ansari, who is at present in Banda jail will appear in these courts virtually today.

In Mohali court, a case of extortion will be heard while in Lucknow, charges are to be decided in a 21-year-old case of assault with the jailor and deputy jailor.

UP Police on April 7 brought Ansari, who is the sitting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mau Vidhan Sabha seat to Banda prison. He had spent over two years in Punjab prison.

According to the Police, around 52 cases are registered against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Earlier in February, the UP government accused the Punjab government in the Supreme Court, alleging that the latter (Punjab) was colluding with Ansari who is wanted in UP in relation to various criminal cases. (ANI)