Mukhtar Ansari undergoes minor procedure at Banda Medical College

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari underwent a minor procedure at the Banda Medical College of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, following which he was taken back to jail.

Mukesh Yadav, the Principal of Banda Medical College said, "Today, Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the medical college, where he underwent a minor procedure for 30 minutes, later he was taken back to the Banda jail."

Yadav also confirmed that Ansari's condition is fine.



Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati recently replaced Mukhtar Ansari as BSP candidate in UP polls and said that no mafia or 'bahubali' will get the party ticket while announcing that the party will field its state president Bhim Rajbhar from Mau Assembly constituency.

Notably, earlier this month, Mukhtar's wife Afshan Ansari and son Umar Ansari filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail.

The application states, "CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the barracks and even in the bathroom, which is causing problems for him. No health check-up is being done by the medical team on a regular basis that was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court after being shifted from Ropar district of Punjab to Banda jail."

In the application, the wife and the son of Ansari requested the authorities to look into the matter. (ANI)

