Mukhtar sharpshooter, aide injured in encounter at UP's Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Two men, including a sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari's gang and his accomplice, were injured in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow's Madiyaon area on Wednesday.

The police have recovered one carbine 30 mm, two pistols, one 'tamancha', one motorcycle and a huge quantity of ammunition.

"A sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, Ali Sher accused in the murder of a politician, Jeetram Munda, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand got injured with his accomplice in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow on Wednesday," said Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Vikram Singh who led the STF team.



The sharpshooter carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh had been identified as Ali Sher alias Doctor while the accomplice has been identified as Bannu alias Kaamran respectively.

According to the police, Alisher was responsible for the murder of Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetram Munda in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

"There was an exchange of fire. We intercepted and cordoned them, we warned them but they started aggressive firing. We also fired at them, after the firing they got injured and had been admitted to the nearest civil hospital. The medical reports are yet to come,"Singh added.

"Alisher has done many murders in this state and many other states including the murder of BJP leader Jeetram Munda," added the Addl. SP. (ANI)

