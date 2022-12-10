'Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan' is a campaign to change lives of the poor: CM Chouhan

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the initiative -- 'Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan' -- is a campaign to change the lives of the poor. Under the campaign, 83 lakh new beneficiaries have been added by setting up public service camps to identify eligible persons for 38 schemes of the Centre and the state government.

He made the remark during his address at a function to hand out approval letters to beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan' in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

CM Chouhan said, "Democracy is of the people, for the people and by the people. It is my endeavour to ensure that people don't have to run from pillar to post claim the benefits under this programme. The 'Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan' was launched specifically to cater to the legitimate needs of the people and solve their problems."

Chouhan also performed a 'bhoomi pujan' for development works worth Rs 43.88 crore and dedicated projects worth Rs 64.49 crore to the people.

He said, "Today, I am happy to inform you that out of 7,59,778 applications received under the Janseva Abhiyan in Rewa division, 7,02,845 applications were accepted and the names of beneficiaries were enrolled under different schemes. In Sidhi district, the names of 1,37,000 beneficiaries were enrolled for the schemes. Approval letters are being distributed to all the beneficiaries."

Chouhan said the local people's representatives, collector and commissioner should ensure that no beneficiary faces any hassles in securing his approval letter.

"For me, my people are God. I always say, if you want to see God, wipe the tears off the eyes of the poor by being in their service. You will be able to see God in their eyes. I tell my administration that it is your duty to serve the public better. In a democracy, from the chief minister, MLAs, MPs to collector, SP and officers and employees at the lowest level, we all are public servants," Chouhan added.

The CM further said, "When the work is good, I am all praise for it but if I sense any irregularity anywhere or if someone takes bribes or is engaged in corruption, I also take strict action against such people. If you are holding a responsible public office, work properly for the people. I am trying to rectify the flaws in the system. Success cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the public." (ANI)