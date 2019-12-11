Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme suspended due to unavailability of trains: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday that the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra' scheme has been suspended for the time being due to unavailability of trains.

"Tirth Yatra scheme is being implemented in collaboration with Indian Railways. We have signed an MoU. The Railways have expressed inability to provide trains for the scheme. Those who have registered themselves under the scheme, I would like to inform them that the scheme will remain suspended until trains are available or some alternative arrangements are made," Sisodia told reporters here.

He said that 63,435 people registered for the scheme out of which 32,828 travelled while 30,877 are on the pending list.

The Delhi government has launched the scheme to provide free pilgrimage facilities to senior citizens. (ANI)

