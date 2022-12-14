Mukroh Firing: West Bengal CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamta Banerjee on Tuesday met the kin of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing that happened in Meghalaya this year and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs to the family members.

The TMC chairperson said that it was her duty to stand by the family of the victims.

Taking to social media, she tweeted "Today, I met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing. It was my duty to stand by them in their time of grief. As a small act of assistance, I handed over ex gratia cheques of Rs5 lakhs to their kin. May God give them strength to tide over these tough times."



Earlier too, the West Bengal Chief Minister had expressed anguish over the tragic firing in Meghalaya that killed six persons.

A total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guard were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22, 2022.

Describing the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at Mukroh village in which six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam forest guards. I would like to express my deepest condolences. An inquest was conducted and FIR was registered by Meghalaya Police."

As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was chased and later seized by Assam forest guards with the Assam Police. Upon learning this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards. Subsequently, Assam Police and Assam forest guards resorted to firing to disperse the crowd during which six persons died.

Meghalaya government also suspended the mobile internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from November 22 onwards, following the firing incident in Mukroh. (ANI)

