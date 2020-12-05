Mukul Roy named in chargesheet in TMC MLA murder case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

Roy, who was questioned on several occasions by the CID in connection with the case, was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CID before Ranaghat court in Nadia district on Saturday.



Mukul Roy was among four people who were named responsible for the allegedly killing Biswas. However, the BJP leader had claimed that the allegations were levelled on the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019. The incident happened when Biswas was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

According to reports, the lawmaker was shot multiple times from a close range when he was coming down from the stage after attending the event. (ANI)

