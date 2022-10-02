Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition stable, still in ICU

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 2 (ANI): The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is stable but he is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the party in a statement on Sunday.

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

"Respected Netaji is admitted in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, his condition is stable. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

Earlier the reports claimed that Mulayam Singh's health has deteriorated.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Medanta hospital in Gurugram where his father has been admitted.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh.



"Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former Chief Minister of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery!" Maurya said in a tweet.

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year.

She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

