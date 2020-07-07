Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Yadav tests negative for COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Yadav has tested negative for COVID-19.

In a medical bulletin, Lucknow's Medant Hospital said that Sadhana Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after complaining of extreme weakness and high blood pressure.

"She was kept under observation and was detected with high blood pressure and decreased sugar level. Her COVID-19 report is negative, she has improved considerably and is now stable," Hospital said in the medical bulletin.

Team of medical experts at Medanta-Lucknow are working for the best medical treatment and she might be discharged in a day or two, said hospital. (ANI)

