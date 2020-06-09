Mulberry production up due to favourable weather in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Timely rainfall and organic fertilisers have increased the mulberry production in Srinagar. Farmers say they are happy this year due to satisfactory production as compared to last year.

"Due to good weather, we were able to grow mulberry this year," said a farmer while speaking to ANI.

Mohammed Abdullah Bhat, Deputy Director Sericulture Department said, "because of these two factors, we might have grown more than demand."

Mulberry trees are traditionally grown for their leaves -- mainly in Asia and North America -- as they are the only food that silkworms eat. (ANI)

