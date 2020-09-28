Multani case: Punjab Police asks former DGP Saini to join probe today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Punjab Police has summoned former state Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini to join the investigation in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case on Monday.

He has been called again to join the investigation with the special investigation team (SIT) at Police Station Mataur, at 11 am today.

Saini, however, continues to remain absent from both his houses in Chandigarh and Delhi where summons were sent to him through a special messenger. Due to his non-availability, and no one accepting summons on his behalf at his house, summons had to be pasted outside the residence on the gate, Punjab Police informed.



In order to leave no scope for any attempt to allege non-receipt by Saini, copies of summons were sent to his counsel, Himmat Deol and HS Dhanoa over WhatsApp and Misha Rohtagi over e-mail.

Saini, a 1982-batch IPS officer, who was the youngest DGP in the country, was booked along with six others on May 6 this year at Mataur police station in Mohali for the alleged kidnapping of Multani, wrongful confinement, among other charges in 1991.

Later in August, a murder charge was added to the FIR, after two co-accused turned approvers, and in their statement, claimed to be witnesses to the torture meted out to Multani, under the custody of former DGP Saini, who was then the SSP of Chandigarh.

Multani worked with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) and was picked up by the police after a terrorist attack on Saini. While three policemen were killed, Saini was injured in the attack. (ANI)

