Multi-layered security arrangements in place for Independence Day: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has made multi-layered security arrangements for Independence Day.

It said that necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and Parakram vans have been strategically stationed," Delhi police said.

Deployment of security personnel is being made both in plainclothes and uniform.

Facial recognition system has also been set up at vantage points for identification of suspects.

The police said that all the necessary guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced.

There will be elaborate traffic arrangements with the optimal deployment of staff and signages for public convenience, it said.

Apart from securing the main venue at Red Fort, adequate security arrangements for at Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan have also been made and city-wide alert is being exercised by all district DCPs.

Delhi Traffic Police had said earlier this week that that vehicles without parking or access levels will not be allowed near the Red Fort area and cars will not be allowed on eight roads between 4 am-10 am on August 13 and 15 in view of Independence Day. (ANI)

