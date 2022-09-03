Multi-model connectivity all set to revolutionise infrastructure, logistic development in NE, says MoS Rajkumar Singh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, multi-model connectivity is all set to revolutionise infrastructure and logistic development in Noth Eastern region.

The MoS minister participated in the meeting of members of parliament representing the area served by Northeast Frontier Railways on Friday in Guwahati.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Hon. MPs representing the areas served by Lumding N.F.Railway and Rangiya Division in Guwahati today. Under #pmgatishakti, Multi-Model connectivity is all set to revolutionise infrastructure and logistic development in NE region," he said.

During the meeting, Singh recalled historical connections between Tripura and Manipur and thanked the Railway Ministry for connecting the two states with Jan Shatabdi Express.

He expressed satisfaction that the North East Frontier Railway conducted the Railway Recruitment Board at Imphal, as requested in the last edition of this meeting.



He admired that the proposed railway station at Imphal will be a world-class infrastructure.

The Minister also requested the North East Frontier Railways to consider the establishment of a Specialised Centre of Excellence for Tunnelling or Earth Sciences in Imphal, in the line with Gati-Shakti University.

He further requested that the Northeast Frontier Railways consider donating some old railway wagons/containers to popular tourist spots in North East Region for conversion and use as tea shops/restaurants.

Singh recalled that the railway line in Manipur has bifurcated Phaiton near Jiribam, a Kuki village into two.

He called on the railway officials to urgently consider the establishment of a foot-over bridge, to connect the two sections of the bifurcated village.

He also requested the railway authorities to examine the alignment of the proposed railway line between Kotland and the Imphal valley. (ANI)

