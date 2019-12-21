Multiple Disabilities divyangjan candidates can rectify disability option for jobs: Railways

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Eligible Multiple Disabilities (MD) Divyangjan candidates who have filled their disability option incorrectly while applying for vacancies can now represent to the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of Zonal Railway they had opted for with proof.

A Railway Ministry release said the option will be available from December 23 on the RRC websites.

MD refers to candidates having more than one disability among the other three categories.

The number of vacancies reserved for Divyangjans is over 2400, with around equal number reserved for the four disability categories of Locomotor Disability (LD), Visually Impaired (VI), Hearing Impaired (HI), and Multiple Disability (MD).

The release said that several Divyangjan candidates and groups had represented that due to unfamiliarity with the revised categorisation and application protocol, they have filled in only single disability (either LD or VI or HI) option in the application form, instead of two or more of the disabilities that they are affected with.

Due to this inadvertent exercise of option, such candidates have been considered only against the respective single Disability Category and not as MD to which they actually belong.

"It has been decided to allow a window period for such candidates to represent for considering them against MD category vacancies,"the release said.

The notification and format for representation would be available in the relevant RRC/RRB websites from December 23, 2019, for around a fortnight. (ANI)

