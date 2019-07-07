Multiple roads blocked as rivers overflow due to heavy rains in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 06 (ANI): Indore-Betul National Highway, Chapada-Bagli Marg and many other roads were blocked after rivers overflowed following heavy rainfall in Dewas on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh police have blocked traffic on these roads.

On Thursday, Indian Meteorological Department had predicted widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh.

The weather forecasting agency had also reported the presence of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

