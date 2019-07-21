Mumbai: 1 dead after fire at building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): One person was killed and one was injured after fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Colaba area on Sunday.

Shyam Ayyar, aged 54 years, was declared dead at by the Chief Medical Officer at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital.

The flames which broke out at the third floor of Churchill Chamber were successfully doused by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, however, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai Police and 108 ambulance service were also present at the spot.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident of fire was reported at 12.20 pm and the fire was declared 'level-2' at 12.25 pm. (ANI)

