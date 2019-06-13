Mumbai: 1 killed, 2 injured after cladding panel falls at Churchgate station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): One person died and two suffered injuries after an aluminium cladding panel fell at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Wednesday.

The incident occurred due to strong wind and rains.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

An investigation has been initiated.

An ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased by the Western Railway. (ANI)

