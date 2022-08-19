Mumbai: 111 injured while forming human pyramid during Dahi Handi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): At least 111 persons were reportedly injured from mishaps that took place in Mumbai during the formation of the human pyramid for the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday, according to the BMC.

According to the municipal body, 23 people are receiving treatment while 88 out of 111 persons were treated and released at 9 pm.

"No untoward incident has been reported," said BMC. (ANI)