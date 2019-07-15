Punit Paswan, father of boy who died in a Mumbai Hospital, talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies in hospital, parents allege negligence

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The parents of the 12-year-old boy, who allegedly died in a hospital after slipping into a water-filled pit in Worli area here, blamed negligence by hospitals for the loss of their child.
"He was first rushed to the Poddar Hospital, where he was admitted after a delay. The hospital staff then told us that they don't have the required equipment. We then took him to Nair Hospital, where they asked us to get some paperwork done first. Then they declared him dead. He could have been saved," father of the victim, Punit Paswan told ANI.
The boy identified as Bablu allegedly died in the hospital on July 12 after slipping into a water-filled pit dug near the construction site of the coastal road in Worli area.
"The pit was dug by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After the incident took place, they erected a board and deputed a watchman at the spot," Paswan said. (ANI)

