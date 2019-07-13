Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy died after he fell and drowned in a pit dug at the Coast Road, Worli Sea Link here on Saturday.
The boy was admitted to a nearby hospital by locals but hospital authorities declared him brought dead.
The incident comes days after two people reportedly drowned near Marine Drive. (ANI)
Mumbai; 12-year-old drowns in Worli Sea Link
ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:06 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy died after he fell and drowned in a pit dug at the Coast Road, Worli Sea Link here on Saturday.