Mumbai: 19-year-old woman killed in new year party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed at a new year party in a high-profile society Bhagwati Heights situated in Khar area of the city on Thursday night.

Mumbai Police have arrested two people and booked them under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are also interrogating people who were present in the party yesterday.



A Mumbai Police official informed that the party was being organised on the terrace of the said building. The victim objected to an obscene activity of the two accused after which a quarrel ensued between them.

The official informed that after the quarrel, the two accused pushed the victim from the terrace. She was taken to the nearby Baba Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

