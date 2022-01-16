Mumbai 1993 serial blasts most wanted Salim Gazi dies in Pakistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Salim Gazi, a close aide of underworld dons Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota shakeel, died on Saturday in Karachi, Pakistan, according to the sources in Mumbai Police.

Gazi died of heart problems, said the sources. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other ailments.

Gazi was one of the accused in the 1993 serial blasts of Mumbai that had rocked the commercial capital of the country claiming lives of 257 people while leaving 713 injured.



He was accused of abetting the blast and soon after the incident, he had fled to Pakistan along with other gang members of Dawood Ibrahim.

Since then, Indian authorities failed to nab him.

Last year, Yusuf Memon, brother of Tiger Memon, one of the conspirators of the blast, had died at Nashik Road Central Jail.

Another convict Mustafa Dossa had died in 2017.

About 257 people had died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai on March 12, 1993. (ANI)

