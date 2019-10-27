Mumbai: 1st year engineering student jumps to death from high-rise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): An 18-year old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor of a building here in Bhandup on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a first-year student.

Soon after the incident, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Now, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

