Mumbai: 2 arrested for circulating morphed video of Shinde faction woman MLA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): A Shiv Sena MLA (Eknath Shinde faction) and party spokesperson (name withheld) on Sunday came down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray faction and accused them of 'damaging' her 'reputation' after an 'inappropriate' video of her during an Ashirvad Yatra in Maharashtra's Dahisar went viral on social media.

As the video went viral on social media, Sena MLA alleged that the video was morphed and deliberately shared to defame the leader.

However, Uddhav Thackeray faction have not yet responded to allegations.

"A video targeting me was made during a rally where local MLA, MPs & Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present. The video was posted on Face Book page named Matoshree with objectionable songs, encouraging people to make it viral," she told ANI.

"I have filed a case at Dahisar police station, Mumbai. The two arrested accused belong to Uddhav Thackeray camp," she claimed.

Mumbai Police said that two persons involved in making an objectionable video of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and a woman leader have been arrested.

The accused are identified as Manas Kuwar (26) and Ashok Mishra (45).



Shinde MLA hit out at people responsible for the act and accused them of damaging her reputation.

"It is a Condemnable act. I have been trolled since I joined eknath shiv shinde ji camp. But I have been remaining silent, focusing on work," she told ANI.

On the complaint of the woman leader, the Dahisar police registered a case against an unknown person under IPC sections 354, 509, 500, 34 and 67 and started their investigation.

Explaining the incident, Mumbai police said that a rally was organized in Mumbai's Dahisar area on Saturday evening, in which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated. MLA Prakash Surve and women leaders welcomed the Chief Minister and joined the rally.

"If women continued to be defamed through such videos, then she would be discouraged to join politics," she added.

MLA added that the Uddhav Thackeray camp had done nothing during their rule. "Now, They want to defame a woman. It is unacceptable."

"There should a war of ideologies in politics. You can disagree with my views. But it is not acceptable to defame a woman by insulting her. People behind such actions should be held responsible," Shiv Sena MLA said.

While participating in the rally, someone made a video, edited it by putting obscene songs and made that video viral on the internet, after which people got angry and demanded to register a case, the police added. (ANI)

