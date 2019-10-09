Representative Image
Mumbai: 2 arrested for raping hearing and speech impaired woman

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Two men have been arrested by police for allegedly raping a 25-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman on October 6 in Thane.
After being produced before a court, the accused have been sent to police custody.
The victim works as a housemaid. On Sunday afternoon, she suddenly disappeared after she went out of a housing society.
When she did not return, her employer informed her parents. Following that, they lodged a missing complaint at Kherwadi police station.
Police has registered a case under Section 366,376 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

