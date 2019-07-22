Mumbai: 2 dead, 4 injured after speeding car rams into vehicle, pedestrians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 36-year old man along with a seven-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler and then pedestrians on Sunday at Sector 16, Kamothe in Mumbai.

The police are searching for the absconding driver who fled away from the spot after the incident.

The deceased minor has been identified as Sarthak and deceased man as Vaibhav. The four injured pedestrians have been identified as Sadhna Chopra (30), Shradha Jadhav (31), Shifa (16) and Ashish Patel (22).

The incident took place on Sunday at around 7:30 pm, when a speeding car first collided with a two-wheeler and later rammed into six pedestrians walking on the road.

The police are yet to reveal the details of the car driver. (ANI)

