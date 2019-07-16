Mumbai: 2 dead, over 40 trapped in Dongri building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two people were killed and over 40 people have been feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area here collapsed on Tuesday.

"Two persons have died and five people have been rescued so far in the building collapsed in Dongri," an official of the Disaster Management Cell, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), BMC said a shelter has been opened at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School after the mishap.

Teams from Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed their teams to the site and are carrying out rescue operations.

Five fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot.

The G+4 building 'Kesarbai' situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah, Dongri collapsed approximately around 11 am today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

